‘Bavander', ‘Splendor’ and more: The babas with unique names at Mahakumbh 2025

As devotees and seers flock to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh Mela and its festivities, uniquely named babas or sages have caught the attention of people there. Splendor and Bavander Baba at the Mahakumbh 2025(ANI)

One such seer, named ‘Bavander’ (Tornado) baba, reached the city after travelling for one lakh kilometres, while ‘Splendor’ baba, who is a person with a disability, undertook a 14-day journey from Gujarat on a three-wheeler motorcycle, according to news agency ANI.

Bavander baba, is visiting the holy festival to promote ‘Sanatana Dharma’ in India and address issues regarding disrespect towards deities by fellow Hindus.

“I am raising a serious concern about why Hindus themselves are disrespecting our gods and goddesses. We are in this 'Kumbh Kshetra' and I found a bundle of 'beedi' having lord Shiva's image on it.I have written to CMs of 14 states for the same. I hope that some steps will be taken to stop all this,” he told ANI.

Splendor Baba, whose ashram is between Rajkot and Ahmedabad came to pay respects to the sages. This is his second visit after the 2013 Kumbh Mela.

"I am differently abled because of polio. I was three years old when it happened. It took me 14 days. I had to find a place to stay for four days because of the rain. I had come in 2013 Kumbh as well, but this time it feels like something unique is happening," he said.

The Mahakumbh Mela, which happens once in 12 years, has attracted many one-of-a-kind personalities, such as Chhotu Baba, who gained fame for not taking a bath in 32 years, Chabhi wale Baba, who roams around with a 20-kg key, and e-rickshaw Baba, who travelled to the city from Delhi.

Mahakumbh preparations

The Mahakumbh, which will take place from January 13 to February 26, is expected to have a large number of attendees. The main bathing rituals, known as the Shahi Snan (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

In order to ensure safety and convenience for all the visitors to the city, the Uttar Pradesh government has arranged for 10 to 15 buses to transport devotees before the Mahakumbh starts.

30 more buses will be sent from Lucknow to Prayagraj ahead of the main bathing festival, Mauni Amavasya.

The district administration has also ensured that crowd management and fire safety are priorities, with increased manpower, fire mist bikes, firefighting robots and quick response vehicles, ready to be deployed.