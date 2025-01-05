Menu Explore
‘40 crore people expected at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj': Official

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 05, 2025 06:48 AM IST

The Kumbh Mela will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

Around 40 crore people are likely to attend the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, according to the North Central Railway.

Mahakumbh-2025 will be held in Prayagraj between January 13 and February 26. (HT photo)
Mahakumbh-2025 will be held in Prayagraj between January 13 and February 26. (HT photo)

Also Read | Kumbh showcases our unity in diversity: Modi

“The administration has given us an estimate that around 40 crore people will reach during the Kumbh Mela. Crowd management is a big subject for us,” Shashikant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railway, told ANI.

Tripathi also said that North Central Railway has devised a plan for a smooth and safe experience for the pilgrims.

Detailing the plan, Tripathi said, “The movement of people will be kept unidirectional to avoid crisscross movements. Passengers will be taken to 'Yatri-Kendra' before going to their respective platforms to avoid confusion and unnecessary congestion on the platforms.”

Also Read | Around 2.5 crore devotees likely to visit Ayodhya after attending Maha Kumbh

Indian Railways, he noted, will run 13,000 trains, including 10,000 regular ones and 3,000 special services, to handle the massive influx of pilgrims.

He said, “During the Kumbh Mela, we will run 13,000 trains. There are around 700 Mela special trains for long-distance. Around 1,800 short-distance trains will operate for 200-300 kms. We are also running a ring rail for those who want to go to Chitrakoot, Banaras and Ayodhya, including Prayagraj.”

Also Read | Tracking Kumbh rush on rails: 36 trains in 1954 to 13,000 in 2025

Held every 12 years, the Kumbh Mela will take place at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Sarasvati rivers in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. The event will be a grand celebration, with various spiritual, cultural, and tourist attractions.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force on Saturday held a mock drill with local agencies for a smooth organisation of the event, it said in a statement.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
