Around 2.5 crore devotees likely to visit Ayodhya between Jan 13-Feb 12 after attending Maha Kumbh

PTI |
Dec 29, 2024 09:02 PM IST

Around 2.5 crore devotees likely to visit Ayodhya between Jan 13-Feb 12 after attending Maha Kumbh

Lucknow/Ayodhya, Authorities in Ayodhya are preparing for an influx of devotees during January and February, as many people visiting the Maha Kumbh-2025 in Prayagraj are also likely to come to the temple town to seek blessings of Ram Lalla.

Around 2.5 crore devotees likely to visit Ayodhya between Jan 13-Feb 12 after attending Maha Kumbh
Around 2.5 crore devotees likely to visit Ayodhya between Jan 13-Feb 12 after attending Maha Kumbh

According to the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation, around 2.5 crore devotees are likely to visit the town from January 13 to February 12.

Authorities of the civic body are also expecting a footfall of about three to five lakh devotees in the temple town on the New Year's Day.

"We are expecting that around 10 per cent of devotees visiting the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj will come to Ayodhya to have a glimpse of Lord Ram.

"As the Maha Kumbh is likely to witness 25 crore people, so we believe that 2.5 crore to 3 crore devotees will be visiting Ayodhya during the period from Paush Poornima to Maghi Poornima ," Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi told PTI on Sunday.

Currently, 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh people are turning up in Ayodhya daily, Tripathi said, adding that on the New Year's Day three to five lakh people will be visiting the town.

The mayor said that all the arrangements have been made to manage the huge rush of devotees.

When asked about the measures taken in view of the prevailing cold weather conditions in the region, Tripathi said that a proposal for establishing a Tent City having a capacity to hold 5,000 people has been sent to the tourism department.

Apart from this, temporary 'rain baseras' have been set up and arrangements for bonfire at several places made, he said. "So, we hope that we will be able to take on the challenges of the prevailing cold weather."

Mahak Kumbh-2025 will take place at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh from January 13 to February 26.

Elaborating on the Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj-based Ashutosh Varshney, the convenor of Raam Naam Bank, said that bathing in holy water at the Maha Kumbh Mela is the most significant ritual. At the Triveni Sangam , millions of pilgrims come together to participate in this sacred practice, he said.

In addition to the bathing ritual, pilgrims also engage in worship along the banks of the Ganga, Varshney told PTI on Sunday.

"After taking a dip in the Ganga during the Maha Kumbh period, if a devotee gets an opportunity to have a glimpse of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, then it will definitely be an additional divine moment for them," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Follow Us On