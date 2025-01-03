Mahakumbh Mela: Meet Chhotu Baba, who hasn't bathed for 32 years

Gangapuri Maharaj, also known as Chhotu Baba, hasn't taken bath in 32 years and is not planning to bathe during the bathing rituals of the Mahakumbh, set to start this month in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Chhotu Baba has become the centre of attraction at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj(PTI)

Chhotu baba, 57, has not taken bath because he said he has a wish unfulfilled.

"I am 3 feet 8 inches. I am 57 years old. I am very happy to come here. You people are also here I am happy in that also," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

“I do not take a bath because I have a wish which has not been fulfilled in the last 32 years. I will not take a bath in the Ganga,” he added.

Gangapuri Maharaj hails from Kamakhya Peeth and has come to Prayagraj to attend the Mahakumbh Mela, held once every 12 years, saying it is a “Milan Mela” where souls connect.

The Mahakumbh notably involves ‘bathing rituals’ which Chhota Babu will not participate in.

The important bathing rituals, known as the Shahi Snan (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami), reported ANI.

Mahakumbh Mela preparations

A large crowd of devotees is expected to arrive in Prayagraj to celebrate the festival from January 13 to February 26. The district administration has also taken steps to ensure the safety of those visiting, and taken special care with regards to crowd management and avoiding fire-related accidents.

The administration has increased number of personnel deployed as well as upped the number of quick response teams, all-terrain vehicles, fire fighting robots and fire mist bikes.

Fire fighting boats will also be in use to make sure any blaze can be put out immediately using water from the river.

In another technological advancement to aid people visiting for the Mahakumbh Mela, the Prayagraj division of north central railway has launched an creative and modern method to help people book train tickets.

Railway personnel from the commercial department will be deployed at the Prayagraj junction as well as other crucial locations, with green jackets that have a QR code printed on their back.

Devotees can then scan the QR code and use their mobile phones to download the UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) mobile app, taking away the hassle of standing in long queues.