Over 7 lakh Kalpwasis expected during Mahakumbh

Over seven lakh kalpwasis are expected to follow the month-long Kalpwas during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj for which the government has made elaborate arrangements. A group of seers at the bank of Sangam in Prayagraj. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The Kalpwas will begin with the very first bathing festival of Paush Purnima making the start of the 45-day fair on January 13.

During their month-long Kalpwas or austerity, these pilgrims will camp on the banks of Sangam in tents devoting their time to simple living, performing prayers and rituals besides reading religious scriptures.

The Kalpwas begins from the 11th day of the month of the Hindu month of Paush and lasts till the 12th day of the month of Magh—a period during which the pilgrims (Kalpwasis) who take the pledge— camp on the banks of the Sangam in tents devoting themselves to religious activities strictly and bathing thrice in the cold but sacred waters of the Ganga, following the principles of patience, non-violence and devotion, besides austerity during which even meals are taken only once a day. This tradition needs to be followed for 12 years non-stop for the pledge to be fulfilled.

ADM (Mahakumbh) Vivek Chaturvedi said that that the mela administration has made arrangements for about 7 lakh Kalpwasis. These devotees would be settled with consideration to their age and condition in approximately 900 bighas across various sectors of the fair.

Tents have been set up near the Ganga banks for those performing Kalpwas, ensuring they don’t have to walk long distances every morning to bathe in the Ganga.

Cleanliness has been given top priority in the Kalpwasis camps, he added.

According to SDM (Mela) Abhinav Pathak cleanliness is a top priority in the camps of Kalpwasis, who would be settling in various sectors. Colour-coded dustbins will be placed in the Kalpwasis camps, with separate bins for dry and wet waste. Additional dustbins will be provided along the banks of the Ganga to prevent any garbage accumulation, he shared.

Kalpwasis will be urged not to use single-use plastic in the camps, and posters will be displayed outside all camps to encourage this practice.

The month of Magh, during which Kalpwasis do Kalpwas on the banks of Ganga is a time of severe cold temperatures. To protect the elderly Kalpwasis from the cold wave, the administration is taking several precautions.

Pathak said that arrangements will be made to light bonfires outside the Kalpwasis’ camps, providing them warmth and protection from the harsh weather.