The revered seers of Panchayati Akhada Shri Niranjani made a grand and ceremonial entry into the Mahakumbh 2025 mela on Saturday, arriving atop chariots, elephants, camels, and horses. Their ‘Chavni Pravesh’ procession, marked by religious fervour and traditional rituals, captivated thousands of devotees lining the streets of Prayagraj. Seers of second largest Akhada arrive atop chariots, camels, for Mahakumbh (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT Photo)

The Akhada, considered the second-largest among the 13 recognised Hindu monastic orders, became the sixth to formally arrive for the mega fair.

From the historic Baghambari Gaddi Matth, the seers embarked on a spectacular journey to their designated camp in the mela area. As the procession began, the air resounded with chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram,’ setting a devotional tone. Leading the way, a group of saints carried the sacred ‘Dharma Dhwaj’ (religious flag), followed by a palanquin bearing the deity Lord Kartikeya.

Adding to the grandeur were the ash-smeared Naga sadhus, their dreadlocks flowing as they rode majestically atop horses and camels, wielding spears and swords. Behind them came the Akhara head, Acharya Maha Mandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri, accompanied by other senior saints.

The crowd erupted in cheers as Naga sadhus performed a fierce Tandava dance with tridents, showcasing their spiritual energy. With its vast number of Naga sadhus, Niranjani Akhara stood out, second only to Juna Akhara.

Religious songs like ‘Har Har Mahadev, Mahasangram… Mahasangram’ and ‘Ek Radha-Ek Meera’ blared from DJ speakers, transforming the atmosphere into one of deep devotion.

The procession’s magnificence was evident as it stretched across the city streets—while its head reached Alopshankari Temple, its tail was still at Baghambari Road, a testament to the sheer scale and reverence of this sacred event.