Suspected dowry death in Noida; woman's husband, father-in-law arrested: ‘Beat her, threw her from terrace’

A 24-year-old woman died after allegedly “falling from the rooftop” of her in-laws’ house in Greater Noida’s Jalpura village. Police have reportedly arrested her husband and father-in-law in a suspected dowry-related death case.

Senior police officers at the site of the incident in Lucknow. (Sourced)(HT_PRINT)

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This happened barely a year-and-a-half after the woman’s marriage, news agency ANI reported, citing police. The woman’s uncle has accused the in-laws of physically assaulting her before allegedly throwing her from the terrace to make the death appear accidental.

Husband and father-in-law arrested

Her husband and father-in-law were taken into custody following a complaint by the woman’s family.

Authorities said legal formalities, including an inquest and post-mortem examination, are underway as investigators examine the circumstances surrounding her death.

Her father alleged that she had been repeatedly harassed and tortured over dowry demands since after her wedding. He visited the family earlier the same day in an effort to resolve ongoing disputes, he claimed.

‘We found her dead’

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{{^usCountry}} “Just yesterday, I went to their house and spoke with them. But half an hour after I left, I received a call from [father-in-law], who informed me that my daughter had fallen,” he told ANI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Just yesterday, I went to their house and spoke with them. But half an hour after I left, I received a call from [father-in-law], who informed me that my daughter had fallen,” he told ANI. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I asked him, 'Did she fall down the stairs? Did she fall in the bathroom?' He replied, 'She has fallen from the roof, and we are currently taking her to Sharda Hospital.' When we arrived at the hospital and saw her, we found her dead. We immediately called the police,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I asked him, 'Did she fall down the stairs? Did she fall in the bathroom?' He replied, 'She has fallen from the roof, and we are currently taking her to Sharda Hospital.' When we arrived at the hospital and saw her, we found her dead. We immediately called the police,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “People like this deserve nothing less than encounter.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “People like this deserve nothing less than encounter.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “They told us nothing; they merely said that she had fallen and asked us to come to Sharda Hospital,” the uncle claimed. “We also thought she might have suffered a normal injury. Now, after going there, we found out that she is dead." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “They told us nothing; they merely said that she had fallen and asked us to come to Sharda Hospital,” the uncle claimed. “We also thought she might have suffered a normal injury. Now, after going there, we found out that she is dead." {{/usCountry}}

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“There are marks of physical assault all over her body; there is also a deep wound--likely inflicted by a blade, a screwdriver, or something similar,” he claimed. "It is a very deep wound. Thus, after beating her, they threw her down from the terrace in an attempt to portray the incident as an accident. The motive behind this is dowry,” he alleged.

Police have not confirmed the allegations made by the family and said the exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem report and further investigation.

Bhopal dowry death case

In a separate case, a 33-year-old Noida woman was found hanging at her marital home in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal on May 12. The family has now accused her husband and mother-in-law of dowry harassment and murder.

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Police said the woman met a Bhopal-based lawyer through a dating app in 2024 and married him in December 2025 before moving to Bhopal’s Katara Hills area with his family. Her relatives alleged that she was unhappy in the marriage and had complained of harassment and physical assault by her husband and in-laws shortly before her death.

While police initially treated the case as a suspected suicide, an FIR related to dowry death and harassment was later registered against the husband and his mother following complaints from the family.

A six-member SIT has been formed to investigate allegations of dowry harassment, assault and destruction of evidence.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

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