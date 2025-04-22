‘Beaten, bitten, thrown onto the road’: Mother of man ‘assaulted’ by IAF officer in Bengaluru opens up

Jyothi, the mother of Vikas Kumar, who was allegedly assaulted by an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer in Karnataka's Bengaluru early Monday morning, has claimed that her son was beaten, bitten and thrown onto the road. Jyothi, the mother of Vikas Kumar.(PTI)

She also alleged that the officer tried to destroy his son's mobile phone and is trying to turn the case against him.

"He was beaten, bitten, thrown onto the road — they even tried to destroy his mobile phone. We have filed a complaint against the officer charged attempt to murder in the complaint," the mother told PTI.

Vikas Kumar, who works as a team head at a software company’s call centre in the city, was arrested after Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose alleged that he was assaulted and verbally abused by a group of Kannada-speaking individuals who chased him on a bike.

The incident took place on Monday when Bose was on his way to the airport with his wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita Dutta. Both are employees of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The officer alleged that the biker was driving aggressively and attempted to collide with the car in which his wife. He later shared a video on X where he could be seen with blood on his face, and alleged that the biker abused them in Kannada.

The case, however, took a turn after a purported CCTV footage, showing the IAF officer roughing up the accused and creating a scene in public, went viral on social media. The IAF officer was booked for attempted murder after the footage contradicted his road rage version.

The officer was seen arguing with Vikas Kumar and hitting him, even as his wife tried to stop him. HT.com couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

Vikas Kumar, for his part, claims that he was passing by when the woman allegedly made a remark, following which an argument ensued.

What the police said



According to police, both parties attacked each other. It also pointed out that the case appears to be one of road rage and quashed speculation that it was related to language tensions.

“Case and counter case have been registered in Byappanahalli PS. The police are investigating both cases. Based on CCTV footage and other methods, we will collect all the information and come to a conclusion…” Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda was quoted as saying by ANI.

"It seems to be due to a small altercation between a bike rider and the driver and co-passenger in the car. Details will be revealed only after a due investigation..." he added.