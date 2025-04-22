IAF officer turned aggressor? Twist in Bengaluru road rage as CCTV videos emerge

A man was arrested in connection with an incident in which a 40-year-old Indian Air Force officer was allegedly assaulted and verbally abused by a group of Kannada-speaking individuals who chased him on a bike in Bengaluru early Monday morning. Police have termed it a case of road rage, quashing speculation that the incident was related to language tensions. A purported video clip showed the IAF officer, Wing Commander Sheeladitya Bose, roughing up the accused and creating a scene in public.

Police also stated that both sides were involved in the scuffle.

Meanwhile, purported videos, which have gone viral on social media, showed the IAF officer, wing commander Sheeladitya Bose, roughing up the accused and creating a scene in public. The officer was seen arguing with Vikas Kumar and hitting him, even as his wife, squadron leader Madhumita Dutta, tried to stop him.

What happened?

The incident took place on Monday while wing commander Sheeladitya Bose was on his way to the airport with squadron leader Madhumita Dutta - both are employees of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Based on a complaint by the officer’s wife, Madhumita Dutta, a case has been registered at the Byappanahalli police station against unknown individuals.

He was due to take a flight to Kolkata , when the incident occurred around 6am, said the police.

Madhumita Dutta accidentally hit a biker while opening the door of the car, ensuing an argument that escalated into physical violence, said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Later, Sheeladitya Bose shared a video on X where he could be seen with blood on his face, and alleged that the biker abused them in Kannada. But the police said the matter was under investigation.

“This is a case of road rage. An altercation took place between them— both attacked each other. The accused has been taken into custody. Around 6 am today, the Air Force officer was heading from his DRDO quarters to Kempegowda International Airport. His wife was driving, and he was seated beside her. An altercation broke out between the couple and a bike rider,” said deputy commissioner of police (east) Devaraj D.

“When they came to the police station, he was advised by the SHO to get first aid, as he was bleeding, and then return to file the FIR. But since he was getting late, he left for the airport. Once he went live on social media, we found out. We then traced Madhumita’s details and approached the DRDO quarters. She came to the station and lodged a complaint. We have registered an FIR under grievous hurt,” he said.

What the accused claimed

During questioning, Vikas Kumar said he was passing by when the woman allegedly made a remark. He asked, “What are you talking about?” and then approached the IAF officer to ask, “What is madam saying?” An argument followed, according to his version to the police. “We have a lot of video evidence and will proceed with the investigation,” the DCP said.

What the IAF officer claim

In the video, Bose alleged that the biker, who was driving aggressively, attempted to collide with the car. “When my wife noticed the biker’s reckless driving and tried to avoid him, the biker stopped in front of the car,” he said in the video. Bose said the biker verbally abused him and after noticing the DRDO sticker, began taunting them and escalating the confrontation.

”When I got out of the car, he immediately hit me on the forehead with his keys. I stood there, shouting, asking if this is how people treat someone from the Army or defence forces. More individuals gathered and began abusing us.”

"That man even picked up a stone and tried to damage my car. When I tried to stop him, he hit me again. You can see the blood — this is what happened. Thankfully, my wife was there to get me out,” the IAF officer claimed in the video.

Based on Dutta’s police complaint, filed at the Baiyappanahalli police station, the police registered a first information report under section 351 (criminal intimidation) of BNS.

New CCTV footage surface

Analysis of CCTV camera footage from the area and videos recorded by bystanders showed that both parties could have avoided the conflict, the police said.

A police officer said that, according to CCTV footage of the incident, Bose was the first to attack Kumar.

“Initial reports and social media posts portrayed the incident as a language-based altercation resulting in injury to the wing commander. However, newly released CCTV footage shows Bose as the aggressor, initiating the physical confrontation with the biker, Vikas,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

CCTV footage shows Bose scuffling with the man as bystanders step in to separate them. In another clip, Bose appears to have his alleged attacker in a chokehold.

A woman in a blue t-shirt, believed to be Madhumita is also seen trying to intervene.

From another angle, Bose is seen dragging the fight onto the road and attacking the man wearing a neon green jacket. The woman runs back toward the man, appearing to shout at him while pointing fingers. Bose then returns to back her up and continues assaulting the man.