IAF officers heading to airport allege assault and abuse; 1 arrested

A man was arrested in connection with a road rage incident in Bengaluru involving a 40-year-old Indian Air Force (IAF) officer and his wife, a squadron leader, police said on Monday, quashing speculation that the incident was related to language tensions.

IAF wing commander Sheeladitya Bose was on his way to the Bengaluru airport with his wife squadron leader Madhumita Dutta — both are employees of the Defence Research and Development Organisation — and was due to take a flight to Kolkata , when the incident occurred around 6am on Monday, said the police.

Dutta accidentally hit a biker while opening the door of the car, ensuing an argument that escalated into physical violence, said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Later, Bose shared a video on X where he could be seen with blood on his face, and alleged that the biker abused them in Kannada. But the police said the matter was under investigation.

“This is a case of road rage. An altercation took place between them— both attacked each other. The accused has been taken into custody. Around 6 am today, the Air Force officer was heading from his DRDO quarters to Kempegowda International Airport. His wife was driving, and he was seated beside her. An altercation broke out between the couple and a bike rider,” said deputy commissioner of police (east) Devaraj D.

Analysis of CCTV footage from the area and videos recorded by bystanders showed that both parties could have avoided the conflict, he added.

“When they came to the police station, he was advised by the SHO to get first aid, as he was bleeding, and then return to file the FIR. But since he was getting late, he left for the airport. Once he went live on social media, we found out. We then traced Madhumita’s details and approached the DRDO quarters. She came to the station and lodged a complaint. We have registered an FIR under grievous hurt,” he said.

During questioning, Kumar said that he was passing by when the woman allegedly made a remark. He asked, “What are you talking about?” and then approached the IAF officer to ask, “What is madam saying?” An argument followed, according to his version to the police. “We have a lot of video evidence and will proceed with the investigation,” the DCP said.

In the video, Bose alleged that the biker, who was driving aggressively, attempted to collide with the car. “When my wife noticed the biker’s reckless driving and tried to avoid him, the biker stopped in front of the car,” he said in the video. Bose said that the biker verbally abused him and after noticing the DRDO sticker, began taunting them and escalating the confrontation.

”When I got out of the car, he immediately hit me on the forehead with his keys. I stood there, shouting, asking if this is how people treat someone from the Army or defence forces. More individuals gathered and began abusing us.”

”That man even picked up a stone and tried to damage my car. When I tried to stop him, he hit me again. You can see the blood — this is what happened. Thankfully, my wife was there to get me out,” he added.

Based on Dutta’s police complaint, filed at the Baiyappanahalli police station, the police registered a first information report under section 351 (criminal intimidation) of BNS.

A police officer said that according to CCTV footage of the incident, Bose was the first to attack Kumar.

“Initial reports and social media posts portrayed the incident as a language-based altercation resulting in injury to the wing commander. However, newly released CCTV footage shows Bose as the aggressor, initiating the physical confrontation with the biker, Vikas,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.