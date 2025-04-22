IAF officer booked for attempted murder as footage contradicts his road rage version

An Indian Air Force (IAF) officer was booked on Tuesday for attempted murder after CCTV footage appeared to contradict his version of a road rage incident in Bengaluru on Monday. Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose shared a video on X in which he could be seen with blood on his face. (X)

Vikas Kumar, a team head at a software company’s call centre, was arrested in connection with the incident involving Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose, 40, and his wife, Madhumita Dutta, who is also an IAF officer.

B Shiva Kumar, a local police officer, said Bose was booked after Kumar filed a complaint at Bengaluru’s Baiyappanahalli police station. He said a First Information Report was filed against Bose under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 304 (snatching), 324 (destruction of property), and 352 (breach of peace) based on CCTV footage.

In his complaint, Kumar said Bose allegedly reacted aggressively and physically assaulted him after the officer’s car struck his bike. Kumar added that Bose allegedly kicked him, knocked him to the ground, and continued the assault despite his attempts to defend himself.

The altercation escalated when Kumar attempted to seek help by calling a friend. Kumar alleged that Bose threw his mobile phone and motorcycle keys away. Kumar claimed that the accused tried to strangle him by grabbing his neck.

On Monday, Bose said he was on his way to the Bengaluru airport with his wife and was due to take a flight to Kolkata when the incident occurred around 6am. Bose shared a video on X in which he could be seen with blood on his face. He alleged that the biker abused them in Kannada.

Bose alleged that Kumar was riding aggressively and attempted to collide with his car. He said that when his wife noticed his reckless riding and tried to avoid him, Kumar stopped in front of their car. Bose said that Kumar allegedly verbally abused him and taunted them, escalating the confrontation. He added that as he got out of the car, Kumar allegedly hit him on the forehead with his keys. Bose said he shouted, asking if this was how people treat someone from the Army or defence forces. He claimed that more individuals gathered and began abusing them.

Bose claimed Kumar picked up a stone and tried to damage his car. “When I tried to stop him, he hit me again. You can see the blood — this is what happened. Thankfully, my wife was there to get me out.”