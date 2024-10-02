'Beautiful girls don't marry farmers' sons': Maharashtra MLA's shocking remark

Devendra Bhuyar, independent MLA from Warud-Morshi, on Wednesday, courted controversy by saying that a farmer's son has to settle for an inferior bride because the best-looking girls want to marry a person with a steady job. Maharashtra MLA Devendra Bhuyar(Facebook )

Bhuyar supports Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. He made the remark while talking about farmers' problems. He was speaking at an event in his constituency, Warud tehsil, on Tuesday.

Devendra Bhuyar told the gathering that a beautiful girl will not marry a person like "me and you". He claimed she would choose a husband who has a job.

He said the number two girls marry someone who runs a grocery store or paan kiosk. He said the third-grade women marry farmers.

"If a girl is beautiful, she will not like a person like you and me, but she will opt for a person having a job (while choosing her husband). Girls who are at number two. A number three girl would like (to marry) the son of a farmer," he added.

He added that children born out of such a wedlock are devoid of good looks.

Congress leader and former Maharashtra women and child development minister, Yashomati Thakur, slammed Bhuyar for using derogatory language for women.

"Ajit Pawar and those in power should keep their MLAs under control. No one will tolerate such categorisation of women. Society will teach you a lesson," said Thakur, an MLA from the same district.

With inputs from PTI