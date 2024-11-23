Beed election results live: MVA or Mahayuti? Counting starts at 8am

Beed election results live: Security personnel stand guard outside a strong room ahead of the counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024.

Beed election results live: The Election Commission is announcing results for the 6 assembly constituencies in Beed district of Maharashtra today. The seats are Georai, Majalgaon, Beed, Ashti, Kaij, and Parli. 288 constituencies in the state went into voting on Monday, November 20. The elections in the state were all conducted in a single phase The results will be out today along with the outcome in 81 seats in Jharkhand. ...Read More

Key seats to watch for in Beed district

At least three key battles are expected out of Beed, in Pali, Majalgaon and Georai.

A lot of changes in the political landscape of Maharashtra since 2019 make the 2024 assembly poll results even more high octane than usual.

In the previous assembly elections in 2019, the BJP and Shiv Sena were a part of a pre-poll alliance and won a majority. But it did not last long as Shiv Sena exited the alliance to form the government along with the Congress and NCP under the banner of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The party then split in 2022 and one of its two factions joined the BJP-led Mahayuti and formed the government with Eknath Shinde at helm. Shinde's faction was awarded the original party name. Last year saw the NCP too divided into two parties, one which retained the original name under Ajit Pawar, and a second camp under Sharad Pawar. Today’s election results will reveal how voters across the district of Beed and the rest of the state view this reordering of battle lines in the contest.