Beed election results live: MVA or Mahayuti? Counting starts at 8am
Beed election results live: The Election Commission is announcing results for the 6 assembly constituencies in Beed district of Maharashtra today. The seats are Georai, Majalgaon, Beed, Ashti, Kaij, and Parli. 288 constituencies in the state went into voting on Monday, November 20. The elections in the state were all conducted in a single phase The results will be out today along with the outcome in 81 seats in Jharkhand.
Key seats to watch for in Beed district
At least three key battles are expected out of Beed, in Pali, Majalgaon and Georai.
A lot of changes in the political landscape of Maharashtra since 2019 make the 2024 assembly poll results even more high octane than usual.
In the previous assembly elections in 2019, the BJP and Shiv Sena were a part of a pre-poll alliance and won a majority. But it did not last long as Shiv Sena exited the alliance to form the government along with the Congress and NCP under the banner of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The party then split in 2022 and one of its two factions joined the BJP-led Mahayuti and formed the government with Eknath Shinde at helm. Shinde's faction was awarded the original party name. Last year saw the NCP too divided into two parties, one which retained the original name under Ajit Pawar, and a second camp under Sharad Pawar. Today’s election results will reveal how voters across the district of Beed and the rest of the state view this reordering of battle lines in the contest.
Beed election results live: What was voter turnout?
Beed election results live: Beed clocked voter turnout of 60.62 per cent in the polling held on November 20. Polling was marred by incidents of vandalism at Parli and a few places in Beed district, and also saw rival party supporters clashing in some places.
Beed election results live: NCP (SP) nominee seeks repoll in 122 booths in Parli
Beed election results live: NCP (SP) candidate Rajesaheb Deshmukh on Thursday accused rival party workers of engaging in poll-related malpractices, such as bogus voting, in the Parli constituency of Maharashtra's Beed district. He demanded a repoll at 12 sensitive booths. Deshmukh, who is contesting against Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde of the NCP, alleged that bogus voting occurred at 122 sensitive booths, with only one person voting at each booth, while a few goons, allegedly linked to the rival candidate and supported by the police, vandalized voting machines.
Deshmukh claimed that while these incidents took place, a case was filed against his supporters, and eight were arrested. He argued that the democratic process was not followed during voting in Parli and called for a fresh election at the 122 sensitive booths. He also alleged that a CCTV camera at a booth in Dharmapuri was disabled, and voting irregularities took place, with people having their fingers inked while others cast votes on their behalf. Deshmukh further stated that in terms of "bullying and terror," Parli has surpassed even Bihar.
Beed election results live: Battle of survival for MVA and Mahayuti
Beed election results live: Since 2019, Maharashtra's politics have seen major realignments. The Shiv Sena, a key member of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition with Congress and NCP, fractured in 2022. Eknath Shinde’s group joined forces with the BJP-led Mahayuti. Last year, the NCP also divided, with Ajit Pawar aligning with the BJP and Sharad Pawar holding onto the party's original identity.
Beed election results live: Counting of votes to begin at 8am
Beed election results live: Counting of votes for 6 assembly constituencies in Beed district of Maharashtra will begin at 8am