Before Rahul Gandhi's ED questioning, Congress's ‘glow and lovely scheme’ dig

Of the Enforcement Directorate's 5,422 current active cases, 5,310 cases were filed during the last eight years of the Modi government, the Congress's Ajay Maken claimed on Monday morning ahead of Rahul Gandhi's fresh round of questioning by the probe agency in the National Herald case. As Congress prepares to hit the streets against the centre yet again on Monday, Ajay Maken stepped up criticism of the Delhi Police after the party alleged attack on its headquarters last week.

"I don't know if any party has been attacked the way the Congress headquarters was attacked. Rahul Gandhi has been questioned for more than 30 hours. This is just to silence the party - because we represent the voices of labourers, farmers and the downtrodden," he claimed. "Only 112 of the Enforcement Directorate's active cases were filed before the Modi government came to power. You can see the sort of pressure they're trying to create."

Taking a swipe at the ruling party, Ajay Maken called it "glow and lovely scheme" and linked it to a popular beauty product, which later changed its name. "The ED and CBI have kept a box of this "glow and lovely" crème and they clearly tell leaders to stop criticising the government. Then their slate is clean".

