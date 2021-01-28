Beijing opposes New Delhi move to retain ban on 59 Chinese apps
- The ban was imposed last June on grounds of national security, months after the military standoff emerged into the open.
China on Wednesday opposed India’s decision to retain a ban on 59 Chinese-origin mobile phone applications, saying the move violated the World Trade Organisation’s non-discriminatory principles and had the potential to “further damage” bilateral cooperation.
India’s electronics and information technology ministry has informed the Chinese firms that the ban on 59 apps, including TikTok, would be retained following a review of the responses provided by the companies after the imposition of the ban last year amid a military standoff in the Ladakh theatre along the Line of Actual Control.
Responding to reports about the retention of the ban on 59 apps, the spokesperson of the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, Ji Rong, contended that India was using national security as an “excuse” to impose restrictions on Chinese firms.
“Since last year, the Indian side has repeatedly used national security as an excuse to prohibit some mobile apps with Chinese background,” she said in a statement. “These moves in violation of WTO non-discriminatory principles and fair competition principles of market economy severely damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies. ” Ji claimed.
There was no immediate response from Indian officials to the Chinese spokesperson’s comments.
