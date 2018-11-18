Bengal BJP chief’s car attacked again, blames Trinamool

The car of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh was attacked allegedly by activists of the ruling Trinamool Congress in Hooghly on Sunday as he was returning from a rally in the district. The Trinamool, however, denied any involvement.

While Ghosh’s security personnel managed to rescue him and take him out from the area, actor-turned-politician Joy Banerjee whose car was following that of Ghosh, alleged he faced the wrath of the attacking mob.

“Trinamool workers started pelting stones and I was hit. The window of my car was smashed. Our leaders informed Union home minister Rajnath Singh about the incident. We will also file a complaint at the local police station,” Banerjee told the media.

Trinamool’s district president in Hooghly, Tapan Dasgupta, however, denied involvement of his party workers behind the incident. “I am aware of what happened. All I can say is that none of our party workers was involved,” he said.

Earlier, while addressing the rally on Sunday afternoon, Ghosh threatened Trinamool Congress with retaliation if its supporters continue to unleash violence. “We generally do not want to engage in violence but that does not mean that we cannot retaliate,” he said.

This is the second time in two months that Ghosh’s car was attacked in Bengal allegedly by Trinamool workers. On September 17, his car was attacked near Contai in East Midnapore district and while he escaped unhurt, the vehicle was damaged and three other BJP workers were injured.

Over the past few months, BJP and Trinamool leaders have been accusing each other of spreading violence in the state. Earlier this week, Ghosh said in a public meeting in Andal that BJP workers can kill “them” (Trinamool supporters) anywhere in the state.

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 22:22 IST