Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengal BJP chief visits Malda, blames Mamata Banerjee for Waqf violence

PTI |
Apr 14, 2025 08:46 PM IST

Majumdar met the displaced families and later visited a special control room established to assist those affected.

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Monday visited a relief camp set up at a school in Malda, where several Hindu families from Murshidabad have taken shelter following alleged attacks during protests over the Wakf Amendment Act.

Sukanta Majumdar visited a relief camp where several Hindu families from Murshidabad have taken shelter.(File Photo)
Sukanta Majumdar visited a relief camp where several Hindu families from Murshidabad have taken shelter.(File Photo)

Majumdar met the displaced families and later visited a special control room established to assist those affected.

Many women reportedly broke down while recounting their ordeal.

"Their homes were torched, property destroyed and they received life threats. One woman has taken refuge here with her four-day-old baby," Majumdar said.

Also Read: Violence being incited in name of anti-Waqf Act stir: Yogi

3 people dead and several injured

The violence, which erupted on Friday, left three people dead and several injured.

Majumdar alleged that the attacks were carried out by "fundamentalist forces" under the guise of protest.

"Initially, 200–250 families had taken shelter here. Now, due to police pressure to shut down the camp and cover up Mamata Banerjee’s failure, only 70–75 families remain. They are still living in fear," he claimed.

Accusing the state administration of bias, he alleged that police restrained central forces from acting independently.

"We will move court seeking directions to retain and allow central forces to function autonomously in the affected areas," he added.

Majumdar warned that the situation in Murshidabad could be a precursor to similar unrest elsewhere in the state.

"Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury has already issued a warning. Mamata Banerjee has turned Bengal into another Bangladesh," he alleged.

He also questioned whether the displaced families would be allowed to share their experiences during chief minister's meeting with religious leaders of the Muslim community in Kolkata on April 16.

The BJP, he said, will launch statewide protests and update the Union Home Ministry on the situation.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Bengal BJP chief visits Malda, blames Mamata Banerjee for Waqf violence
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On