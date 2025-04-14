Bengal BJP chief visits Malda, blames Mamata Banerjee for Waqf violence

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Monday visited a relief camp set up at a school in Malda, where several Hindu families from Murshidabad have taken shelter following alleged attacks during protests over the Wakf Amendment Act. Sukanta Majumdar visited a relief camp where several Hindu families from Murshidabad have taken shelter.(File Photo)

Majumdar met the displaced families and later visited a special control room established to assist those affected.

Many women reportedly broke down while recounting their ordeal.

"Their homes were torched, property destroyed and they received life threats. One woman has taken refuge here with her four-day-old baby," Majumdar said.

Also Read: Violence being incited in name of anti-Waqf Act stir: Yogi

3 people dead and several injured

The violence, which erupted on Friday, left three people dead and several injured.

Majumdar alleged that the attacks were carried out by "fundamentalist forces" under the guise of protest.

"Initially, 200–250 families had taken shelter here. Now, due to police pressure to shut down the camp and cover up Mamata Banerjee’s failure, only 70–75 families remain. They are still living in fear," he claimed.

Accusing the state administration of bias, he alleged that police restrained central forces from acting independently.

"We will move court seeking directions to retain and allow central forces to function autonomously in the affected areas," he added.

Majumdar warned that the situation in Murshidabad could be a precursor to similar unrest elsewhere in the state.

"Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury has already issued a warning. Mamata Banerjee has turned Bengal into another Bangladesh," he alleged.

He also questioned whether the displaced families would be allowed to share their experiences during chief minister's meeting with religious leaders of the Muslim community in Kolkata on April 16.

The BJP, he said, will launch statewide protests and update the Union Home Ministry on the situation.