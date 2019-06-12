Today in New Delhi, India
BJP’s protest march in Kolkata turns violent as workers clash with cops

As the BJP activists jostled to reach the Bowbazar crossing in the city, police resorted to firing tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse them.

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 14:43 IST
Press Trust of India
Clashes broke out between BJP workers and police personnel here on Wednesday during a massive rally organised by the party in protest against post-poll violence and alleged attack on its workers and supporters.

In retaliation, the saffron party workers raised slogans and hurled stones and bottles at the officers.

Some of the party workers were seen holding a sit-in demonstration in the area in protest.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 13:53 IST

