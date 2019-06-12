BJP’s protest march in Kolkata turns violent as workers clash with cops

Clashes broke out between BJP workers and police personnel here on Wednesday during a massive rally organised by the party in protest against post-poll violence and alleged attack on its workers and supporters.

As the BJP activists jostled to reach the Bowbazar crossing in the city, police resorted to firing tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse them.

In retaliation, the saffron party workers raised slogans and hurled stones and bottles at the officers.

Some of the party workers were seen holding a sit-in demonstration in the area in protest.

#WATCH: Kolkata police baton charge at BJP workers on Bepin Behari Ganguly Street. They were marching towards Lal Bazar protesting against TMC govt. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/RxIGPSqBGd — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 13:53 IST