Assembly by-polls counting: In Bengal, BJP leads in 2 seats, TMC in one

BJP's Prem Chandra Jha was leading over his nearest rival Chittaranjan Mandal of the Congress-CPI(M) alliance by 915 votes in Kharagpur Sadar seat.

india Updated: Nov 28, 2019 10:38 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Bypolls to three assembly seats in West Bengal and one seat in Uttarakhand were held on Nov 25, 2019.
Bypolls to three assembly seats in West Bengal and one seat in Uttarakhand were held on Nov 25, 2019.(HT Photo / Used for representational purpose)
         

The BJP gained leads over its rivals in Kharagpur Sadar and Kaliaganj Assembly seats while the ruling TMC was ahead in the Karimpur Assembly segment after the third round of counting of votes for the by-polls in West Bengal, EC officials said on Thursday.

BJP’s Prem Chandra Jha was leading over his nearest rival Chittaranjan Mandal of the Congress-CPI(M) alliance by 915 votes in Kharagpur Sadar seat.

In the Kaliaganj Assembly segment, the saffron party’s Kamal Chandra Sarkar was ahead of his nearest rival Tapan Deb Sinha of the TMC by 1,800 votes.

TMC’s Bimalendu Singha Roy was leading over his nearest rival Jay Prakash Majumdar of the BJP by 14,000 votes in Karimpur Assembly seat.

Counting of votes began at 8 am on Thursday amid tight security in three Assembly seats of West Bengal where by-polls were held on November 25.

