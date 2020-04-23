Bengal cop fires 15 rounds in police camp after allegedly being denied leave

india

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 19:34 IST

A constable fired at least 15 rounds from his rifle inside a police camp at Jhargram, about 170 km southwest of Kolkata on Thursday, a police officer said.

The constable who has been identified as Ratan Kumar is said to have climbed to the terrace of the building and opened fire from his rifle.

“No one has been injured but there could be some senior officers trapped inside the building,” the official said.

The shooting started around 1:30 pm. The top brass of state police including the Director General, ADG and superintendent of police of Jhargram remained tightlipped on the incident.

The constable allegedly went berserk after he was denied leave. He had two magazines with him.

A large police contingent rushed to the spot. Drones and armoured anti-mine vehicles were brought in. The constable fired even at the drones and vehicles.

It is not known if the reinforcement that was sent in, engaged the policeman.

Villagers initially thought that elephants have raided the village which is why crackers were being burnt to ward off the animals.