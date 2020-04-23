e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bengal cop fires 15 rounds in police camp after allegedly being denied leave

Bengal cop fires 15 rounds in police camp after allegedly being denied leave

The shooting started around 1:30 pm. The top brass of state police including the Director General, ADG and superintendent of police of Jhargram remained tightlipped on the incident.

india Updated: Apr 23, 2020 19:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
The constable allegedly went berserk after he was denied leave. He had two magazines with him.
The constable allegedly went berserk after he was denied leave. He had two magazines with him.(PTI/ image for representation )
         

A constable fired at least 15 rounds from his rifle inside a police camp at Jhargram, about 170 km southwest of Kolkata on Thursday, a police officer said.

The constable who has been identified as Ratan Kumar is said to have climbed to the terrace of the building and opened fire from his rifle.

“No one has been injured but there could be some senior officers trapped inside the building,” the official said.

The shooting started around 1:30 pm. The top brass of state police including the Director General, ADG and superintendent of police of Jhargram remained tightlipped on the incident.

The constable allegedly went berserk after he was denied leave. He had two magazines with him.

A large police contingent rushed to the spot. Drones and armoured anti-mine vehicles were brought in. The constable fired even at the drones and vehicles.

It is not known if the reinforcement that was sent in, engaged the policeman.

Villagers initially thought that elephants have raided the village which is why crackers were being burnt to ward off the animals.

tags
top news
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
India studying Trump order barring immigration
India studying Trump order barring immigration
Coronavirus growth in India linear, not exponential: Govt
Coronavirus growth in India linear, not exponential: Govt
LIVE| ICMR looking into kits sourced from China: Govt official
LIVE| ICMR looking into kits sourced from China: Govt official
CSK picked Dhoni over me, that was dagger to my heart: Dinesh Karthik
CSK picked Dhoni over me, that was dagger to my heart: Dinesh Karthik
Ramazan 2020 Moon Sighting Live Updates: Muslims to look for crescent moon
Ramazan 2020 Moon Sighting Live Updates: Muslims to look for crescent moon
Pak batsmen’s 30s, 40s were for team, India’s 100s for themselves: Inzamam
Pak batsmen’s 30s, 40s were for team, India’s 100s for themselves: Inzamam
Toyota enters compact SUV segment, launches Yaris Cross with hybrid option
Toyota enters compact SUV segment, launches Yaris Cross with hybrid option
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news