Bengal gas chamber for democracy, says Dhankhar on Gandhi’s death anniversary

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday chose the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 74th death anniversary to target the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, saying the state “is becoming a gas chamber for democracy”.

“Bengal is becoming a gas chamber for democracy. We cannot let it turn into a laboratory for human rights violations… We cannot let this soil soak in blood. There is no rule of law in Bengal. Only the ruler rules here. It is my responsibility to protect the Constitution,” Dhankhar said. The Bengal governor was addressing people at a programme held at Gandhi Ghat in Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district.

Dhankhar’s statements came days after the TMC decided to move motions against him at the coming sessions of the Rajya Sabha and the state legislative assembly to condemn his actions which the ruling party describes as violation of Constitutional norms and practices. Ruling party leaders have repeatedly alleged that he is “an agent of the Centre”.

Dhankhar was sworn in on July 30, 2019, and the face-off started in less than two months.

On Thursday, the TMC decided to place a Substantive Motion in the Rajya Sabha criticizing Dhankhar. The decision was taken at a meeting chief minister Mamata Banerjee held with her party’s Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members.

The party is also planning to move a motion against the governor in the coming session of the state legislature.

Even as the acrimonious relationship between Raj Bhawan and the TMC touched an all-time low, Dhankhar on Sunday reiterated that there should be a dialogue between the governor and the state government.

“On the death anniversary of the Father of the Nation, honourable Mamata Banerjee should take an oath to follow the Constitution. I request her to take out time from her schedule and hold discussions with the governor. Democracy wants people in high positions to work together in the interest of the people who look up to us. We cannot be arrogant. We cannot be driven by ego. I hold no malice against those who pass comments on the governor every day because the chief minister herself has made comments inside and outside the state. This was not right. I hope that today she gets the message through you (the media). She and I should hold discussions,” Dhankhar said.

He also alleged at the event that funds from the state exchequer were diverted last year to start a subsidised canteen chain for poor people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The chain was named Maa (mother).

“Guv WB -It is obligatory for Government @MamataOfficial to impart full details of ‘Maa’ scheme that came to be launched mid Feb 2021 though it could be operationalised only from April 1, 2021. Such diversion of funds from consolidated fund of state is a serious matter,” Dhankhar tweeted after Sunday’s event.

TMC ministers reacted sharply to the governor’s comments.

“If Dhankhar thinks that Bengal has become a gas chamber then he should leave immediately. He is an agent of the BJP and speaks in their language all the time,” Kolkata mayor and minister Firhad Hakim said.

Supporting the governor, Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sukanta Majumdar said, “The fact that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is bringing charges against a host of TMC leaders in the post-poll violence cases proves how democracy has been violated in Bengal.”

The exchanges took place a day after Gopal Majumdar, a local TMC leader at Ishapore in North 24 Parganas, was murdered. The police on Sunday arrested a local BJP leader, Bijay Mukherjee, while preliminary probe indicated the involvement of hired killers.

Arjun Singh, the BJP’s Lok Sabha member from the district’s Barrackpore constituency, was present on the dais with the governor.

Accusing Singh of masterminding the murder, state forest minister Jyotipriyo Mullick refused to share the dais and sat among the audience at Gandhi Ghat.

“Singh is a professional killer and the governor chose to have him by his side. I told the governor that it is not possible for me to share space with Singh,” Mullick said.

As the TMC alleged that Bijoy Mukherjee was an associate of Singh, the MP said, “The murder was the fallout of an internal feud of the TMC over selection of candidates for the coming civic polls. Mukherjee is not involved in any way.”