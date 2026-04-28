Bengal goes for second phase of polling in 142 seats, all eyes on Mamata vs Suvendu in Bhabanipur

West Bengal is all set for second phase of polling on 142 seats on Wednesday, with over 1,448 candidates in fray, including chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

The second phase of polling will be held in 142 seats on Wednesday.

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Mamata Banerjee, who is looking for fourth term for Trinamool Congress (TMC), is contesting from Bhabanipur against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

In the first phase of polling on 152 seats, the state witnessed a massive turnout of 92.72 per cent, the highest since the Independence. The results of the election will be declared with other states and Union Territory on May 4.

Here are the top points about the second phase of voting in Bengal:

The voting on Wednesday will decide the fate of 1,448 candidates, which includes 1,228 men and 220 women. Several prominent candidates are in fray, including Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari, Firhad Hakim and several others.

A total of over 3.22 crore voters, including 1.64 crore male electors and 1.57 crore female electors and 792 third gender will participate in the voting.

While over 4.12 lakh first-time voters in the 18-19 age bracket will cast their votes, around 3,200 voters are aged 100 years and above.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is in the fray from Bhabanipur assembly constituency, from where she won last year. Mamata had contested from both Bhabanipur and Nandigram. She lost Nandigram to Suvendu Adhikari. The BJP leader is now challenging the TMC chief in Bhabanipur.

A total of 2,473 people have been apprehended in Bengal as part of intensified surveillance ahead of the second phase, an EC official said. The EC official said while 809 people were detained on Monday night across the state, the number rose further through Tuesday, reaching 2,473. Most of those detained have been identified as potential troublemakers.

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