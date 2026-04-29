Petition filed in Supreme Court for ‘urgent' removal of IPS Ajay Pal Sharma from Bengal over ‘partisan conduct’

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court for ‘urgent’ removal of IPS Ajay Pal Sharma as police observer from poll-bound Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, HT has learnt. the petition terms Sharma as ‘highly partisan and acting contrary to the role prescribed to him.’ Photo for representation

The petition, seen by HT, alleged that Sharma upon assuming his charge as the police observer “engaged in acts of intimidation, undue influence, and partisan conduct, including threats directed at political candidates”.

Sharma's role in several key security operations during his postings across Uttar Pradesh earned him the reputation of “encounter specialist”.

Sharma's deployment by the Election Commission kicked up another big row between the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While the BJP and the ECI said that Sharma has been deployed to ensure “free and fair voting” in the state, the Trinamool Congress and also Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the BJP is trying to tilt the vote in their favour by "deploying agents" to intimidate voters.