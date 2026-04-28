Bengal goes for second phase of polling in 142 seats, all eyes on Mamata vs Suvendu in Bhabanipur

West Bengal is all set for second phase of polling on 142 seats on Wednesday, with over 1,448 candidates in fray, including chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The second phase of polling will be held in 142 seats on Wednesday. (@AITCofficial)

Mamata Banerjee, who is looking for fourth term for Trinamool Congress (TMC), is contesting from Bhabanipur against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

In the first phase of polling on 152 seats, the state witnessed a massive turnout of 92.72 per cent, the highest since the Independence. The results of the election will be declared with other states and Union Territory on May 4.

Here are the top points about the second phase of voting in Bengal: