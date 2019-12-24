e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019
Home / India News / Bengal Governor forced to leave Jadavpur University after students block way

Bengal Governor forced to leave Jadavpur University after students block way

The students declared days ago that they would not accept degrees from Dhankhar because he supported Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

india Updated: Dec 24, 2019 16:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Jadavpur University campus. (Photo @jdhankhar1)
Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Jadavpur University campus. (Photo @jdhankhar1)
         

Amid agitation by a section of students, Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was forced to leave Jadavpur University on Tuesday where he had gone to attend the annual convocation.

The students declared days ago that they would not accept degrees from Dhankhar because he supported Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The Governor remained stuck inside his car for one and a half hours and wrote a series of tweets questioning the intention of the JU authorities and law and order situation in the state. The Bengal Governor is the chancellor of all state-run universities.

 Watch | ‘Playing with fire’: WB Guv after students block convoy outside Jadavpur University

The agitation was carried out by students belonging to Left and far-Left unions and by employees owing allegiance to the Trinamool Congress.

Tuesday’s incident was preceded by three days of tussle between JU and Dhankhar over holding the convocation. On Monday evening, JU authorities decided to hold the ceremony the way they wanted and made it somewhat optional for the Governor to attend. The authorities also decided to defer the special convocation where Dhankhar was to confer D.Litt and D.Sc on some eminent people.

Hours before that, students and employees joined hands and gheraoed the governor’s car when he arrived around 1.55 pm on Monday to attend the scheduled meeting of the JU court, the institution’s highest decision making body.

Armed with black flags and placards, the students on Monday shouted slogans against Dhankhar, calling him an “agent of the BJP” and questioning his neutrality. “Not our chancellor,” “Go back Dhankhar,” they shouted, forcing the governor to stay in his car for 50 minutes.

The same scene was repeated on Tuesday morning. The convocation, which was to begin at 10.30 am, got delayed.

“@MamataOfficial. Am surprised that in spite of my directive to VC to go by rule book and abide by my direction as regards Convocation, the same has been started. In utter helplessness as of now I am leaving the Jadavpur University campus. Those concerned must soul search,” Dhankhar tweeted before leaving the campus around noon on Tuesday.

Dhankhar complained that the rule of law in the state is “severely compromised” and that him not being allowed to attend the convocation was politically motivated.

“Neither the VC nor anyone else from the University has contacted me though I have from my side contacted them. Painfully the VC and others are giving bites to the Media rather than have dialogue with those engaged in obstruction,” Dhankhar said in another tweet, holding vice chancellor Suranjan Das, who presided over the convocation, responsible for the chaos.

The Governor made his displeasure known and accused the Vice Chancellor of being a “silent spectator” to the goings on.

“A painful scenario that the Jadavpur University Vice Chancellor is oblivious deliberately of his obligations and looking for alibis. He is presiding total collapse of rule of law. Ruinous state of affairs,” he tweeted.

The vice chancellor was busy at the convocation and was not available for comments till 2.30 pm

tags
top news
Govt sets up Dept of Military Affairs to be headed by Chief of Defence Staff
Govt sets up Dept of Military Affairs to be headed by Chief of Defence Staff
Railways’ reform starts from the top, Centre halves 8-member railway board
Railways’ reform starts from the top, Centre halves 8-member railway board
Union Cabinet clears Rs 3,900 crore plan to update NPR, once powered by UPA govt
Union Cabinet clears Rs 3,900 crore plan to update NPR, once powered by UPA govt
Chidambaram, Stalin among 8,000 booked for anti-CAA rally in Chennai
Chidambaram, Stalin among 8,000 booked for anti-CAA rally in Chennai
In thank you note, Prashant Kishor gives Rahul Gandhi a task; gets trolled
In thank you note, Prashant Kishor gives Rahul Gandhi a task; gets trolled
Activa pushes total Honda’s BS 6 sales to over 60,000 units
Activa pushes total Honda’s BS 6 sales to over 60,000 units
India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC
India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC
Mamata Banerjee’s anti-CAA slogans as Fadnavis supports Citizenship law in WB
Mamata Banerjee’s anti-CAA slogans as Fadnavis supports Citizenship law in WB
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news