Bengal governor rejects Mamata's appeal, heads to Malda, and Murshidabad; NCW chief to meet riot victims

West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday left for Malda where he is likely to meet the victims of violence-hit Murshidabad, who have taken shelter in the district. People stand near the charred remains of a building at Beldanga area of Dhuliyan, Samserganj days after violence broke out during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, in Murshidabad on Thursday. (Saikat Paul/ANI)

"I am going to the field," PTI quoted Bose as saying. A senior official at the Raj Bhavan said that Bose might also be visiting Murshidabad after Malda.

"The HG will also review the situation there (in Murshidabad) himself. He may also visit those affected by the violence," the official told PTI.

Bose is visiting the riot-hit areas despite West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee appealing to the governor to postpone his visit to the violence-hit district.

“We are giving 10 lakhs to the family of each victim. Those whose houses have been damaged, we will reconstruct their houses. Those whose shops have been vandalised, we will help them too. The Supreme Court has said that till the next hearing, the existing situation is to be maintained without changes. I would appeal to the Governor to wait for a few more days before visiting Murshidabad. Let the confidence be built first,” ANI quoted the chief minister as saying.

Violence broke out in Murshidabad during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 11. The protests turned violent, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuries to several others, with widespread property damage.

NCW chief to visit relief camps in Malda, violence-hit areas in Murshidabad

National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Vijaya Rahatkar will embark on a two-day visit to West Bengal’s Malda and Murshidabad districts from Friday to visit refugee camps and riot-affected areas, assess the ground situation in the wake of recent communal violence, and interact with affected women.

“The commission has already taken suo motu cognizance of the violence that broke out in parts of Murshidabad on April 11 and 12 during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. An inquiry committee has been formed to probe the matter,” Rahatkar was quoted by PTI as saying.

"Considering the situation, the National Commission for Women has decided to form an inquiry committee. We will go to the relief camps and speak with the women there. We have received reports that the women are not being treated properly — we will look into those concerns as well. After taking stock of the situation, we will submit a detailed report," she said.