West Bengal Governor declines Mamata Banerjee's request to postpone Murshidabad visit

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged Governor CV Ananda Bose to postpone his proposed visit to Murshidabad, a Bengal district which was recently rocked by communal clashes over the newly enacted Waqf Amendment Act. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(ANI)

Three people lost their lives while several were left injured in the Murshidabad riots.

Speaking from the state secretariat Nabanna, Banerjee urged non-locals not to visit Murshidabad.

"I would appeal to the governor to wait for a few more days, as confidence-building measures are underway. The situation is normalising," PTI quoted her as saying.

Mamata's appeal came after Governor Bose announced his plans to visit Murshidabad on Friday to take stock of the situation in the Muslim-majority district.

The chief minister said that she decided against visiting the affected areas at present to avoid triggering political one-upmanship.

Governor Bose's reply to Mamata Banerjee

Despite Mamata Banerjee's request, Governor Bose said that he intends to visit the district to make an objective assessment of the ground situation.

"I will certainly visit Murshidabad. I will go to the field to see for myself the realities. I will have an objective view of the matter. The situation has been brought under control. We should take further steps to prevent similar occurrences in the future. People from the area have requested a BSF camp there," he told reporters here after meeting some of the victims of violence in Kolkata.

Mamata Banerjee on how she is planning to stabilise Murshidabad?

Mamata Banerjee said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had already been formed to probe the Murshidabad violence.

She said that she would rebuild the houses of the victims, who were impacted by the Murshidabad violence.

Banerjee also said that the administration was trying to restore the confidence of the people of Murshidabad.

A large number of police personnel, along with central paramilitary forces, have been deployed in Murshidabad to maintain peace.

