Murshidabad violence: Bengal BJP chief claims call for riots came from mosque

ByHT News Desk
Apr 16, 2025 10:08 PM IST

He further claimed that people in the violence-affected areas of Murshidabad and Shamshergan have migrated to Malda

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday met DGP Rajeev Kumar over the Murshidabad violence and later claimed the call for the riots was made from the loudspeaker of a mosque. Three people died in the violence earlier this month, which took place amid the agitation against the Waqf Amendment Act.

West Bengal BJP president and union minister Sukanta Majumdar along with victims of Murshidabad violence.(ANI)
West Bengal BJP president and union minister Sukanta Majumdar along with victims of Murshidabad violence.(ANI)

The union minister also slammed the Trinamool government in the state. "The provocative statement made by Tawha Siddique is very shameful. This mentality is increasing with their percentage increase and change in demographics. This mentality is because they are being sheltered by Mamata Banerjee's government. According to the victims, the call for riots was given from the loudspeaker of the Masjid," he told ANI.

Murshidabad violence

He said if the BJP forms a government in West Bengal, it will ban such activities in religious places. He claimed the PFI was active in Murshidabad ahead of the violence.

"PFI was active in Murshidabad... the West Bengal police have made no arrests so far. The victims of the violence have travelled a long way to reach Kolkata to tell the world what happened in Murshidabad," he said.

Also read: SC asks Centre during Waqf hearing: ‘Willing to allow Muslims to be part of Hindu trusts?’

He further claimed that people in the violence-affected areas of Murshidabad and Shamshergan have migrated to Malda and are living in refugee camps.

"After the riots in Murshidabad's Shamsherganj, people migrated to Malda and are living in refugee camps. 11 people from there have come here to express their pain and suffering before the people of the state," Majumdar told ANI.

The Bengal police have arrested 150 people so far in connection with the violence. The Supreme Court today expressed concern over the clashes.

Also read: 'BSF paid rioters': Mamata Banerjee blames BJP for Murshidabad violence

CM Mamata Banerjee has promised that the law would not be implemented in the state.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders of orchestrating communal violence in Murshidabad.

He named Md. Inzamul Haque, the chairman of Dhulian Municipality, as the alleged instigator of the riots.

With inputs from ANI

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Murshidabad violence: Bengal BJP chief claims call for riots came from mosque
