Bengal governor's strong directive after chaos during Messi visit: 'Arrest the organisers'

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday termed the chaos during the Lionel Messi event at Salt Lake Stadium a "dark day" for Kolkata and directed the state government to arrest the organisers for alleged mismanagement.

The Governor said that while the organisers were primarily responsible for the situation, the police had also failed the government, the people and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who holds the home portfolio.

“HG is shocked at the pell-mell due to utter lack of management and planning in ensuring smooth conduct of proceedings at the Salt Lake Stadium surrounding’s Messi’s visit. While the organisers of the event are to be blamed squarely for the situation that unfolded, it is also the police that has failed the Government, the people and the Chief Minister who is also the Home Minister. Due to their inaction this day can be said to be a dark day for the sports loving people of Kolkata,” said a Lok Bhavan official, quoting Bose.

Bose said he had issued a series of directives to the state government in the wake of the incident.

“HG has issued the following directives to the State Government: Arrest the organisers of the event. Refund money to those who purchased the tickets. Levy charges on the organisers for damage to the stadium and other public places Judicial enquiry into the entire matter Suspend police officers who did not take precautions. Henceforth a Standard Operating Procedure should be in place to ensure smooth conduct and proceedings for such large congregations. RAF should be ready Insurance scheme for the spectators for which the premium is to be paid by the organiser,” the post added.

Mamata Banerjee on ‘mismanagement’

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that she was “deeply disturbed and shocked” by the “mismanagement” witnessed at Salt Lake stadium during footballer Lionel Messi's visit.

“I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I was on my way to the stadium to attend the event along with thousands of sports lovers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer, Lionel Messi. I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident,” Banerjee wrote on X.

"I am constituting an enquiry committee under the chairmanship of Justice (Retd.) Ashim Kumar Ray, with the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs Department, as members. The committee will conduct a detailed enquiry into the incident, fix responsibility, and recommend measures to prevent such occurrences in the future," she stated.

“Once again, I extend my heartfelt apologies to all sports lovers”.