Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 01, 2019-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Bengal gets SC notice for delayed release of BJP leader who made Mamata meme

Priyanka Sharma was released nearly 24 hours after the Supreme Court ordered her released on May 14.

india Updated: Jul 01, 2019 11:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Supreme Court,West Bengal govt,meme
Seen here is the building of the Supreme Court in New Delhi.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Mamata Banerjee’s Bengal government has been issued contempt notice by the Supreme Court on a petition by the BJP’s Priyanka Sharma who was arrested in May for a meme on the chief minister.

Priyanka Sharma was released nearly 24 hours after the Supreme Court ordered her released on May 14.

While ordering her release, the top court had observed that the arrest of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s Priyanka Sharma appeared to be “arbitrary”.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 11:32 IST

tags

more from india
trending topics