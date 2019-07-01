Bengal gets SC notice for delayed release of BJP leader who made Mamata meme

Mamata Banerjee’s Bengal government has been issued contempt notice by the Supreme Court on a petition by the BJP’s Priyanka Sharma who was arrested in May for a meme on the chief minister.

Priyanka Sharma was released nearly 24 hours after the Supreme Court ordered her released on May 14.

While ordering her release, the top court had observed that the arrest of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s Priyanka Sharma appeared to be “arbitrary”.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 11:32 IST