Bengal govt's health scheme a hoax: BJP leader
Newly inducted BJP leader Rajib Banerjee said on Sunday there is no need for the ruling Trinamool Congress to remain in power as the party has claimed that 99 per cent of development work has already been undertaken by it.
Speaking at a rally here where Union Minister Smriti Irani was also present, Banerjee, who quit the TMC two days ago, claimed that the 'Swasthya Sathi' card, a free medical insurance scheme of ₹five lakh for each family in the state, is a "hoax".
"The funds required for the scheme are much more than the West Bengal government's annual budget," Banerjee said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers 'ill-treatment' by PM Modi, Shah, may trigger unrest: Sanjay Raut
- Raut said that the events of January 26 could have been avoided by the Centre and alleged that the ‘infiltration’ at Red Fort was engineered to cause a split among the protesting farmers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India monsoon season likely to be ‘normal’ in 2021: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Rajya Sabha, first part of budget session will adjourn on Feb 13
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 relatives held for torturing 7-year-old girl: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal govt's health scheme a hoax: BJP leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
We will soon issue guidelines for OTT platforms, says Javadekar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala’s political rise and fall after Jayalalithaa’s death- A timeline
- Whether Sasikala, who is popularly called Chinnamma in a continuing reminder of her claim to Jayalalithaa’s legacy fights back for her place in the AIADMK will also point to the direction, her political career may take in the new innings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naresh Tikait says ‘govt should release our men, prepare platform for talks'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam, Arunachal CMs will be responsible if abducted oil company employees die:ULFA-I
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Srinagar records lowest temperature in last 30 yrs at -8.8 degree C
- Kashmir has witnessed a number of snow spells in December and January. The weather office has again predicted moderate wet spells from Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' Protest: Delhi Police arrests Mandeep Poonia for 'misbehaving'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi lauds differently-abled Kerala man for commitment towards cleanliness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: At Puducherry rally, JP Nadda promises development
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala’s car displays AIADMK flag amid Chinnamma chant by fans after discharge
- Sasikala will get a grand welcome into Tamil Nadu when she returns there after a week. TN will head to the polls in a few months time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mann Ki Baat: From Haryana to Kerala, PM Modi lauds efforts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox