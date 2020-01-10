Bengal guv Dhankhar invites CM Mamata Banerjee for ‘coffee meeting’ amid face-offs

india

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 11:05 IST

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar wants to meet chief minister Mamata Banerjee over a cup of coffee at a place of her choice.

Dhankhar’s invitation in a tweet has come amid the numerous spats with Mamata Banerjee since he was appointed as the constitutional head of the state in July last year.

There have been many incidents of a verbal clash between Jagdeep Dhankhar and Mamata Banerjee over several issues, including law and order situation in the state to the running of universities.

The governor tweeted on Friday morning, a day after he spent some time at the iconic Indian Coffee House opposite Presidency College in central Kolkata on Thursday.

“Memorable moments at a Kolkata’s famous coffee house. Greatly touched by warmth. Indicated “Let there be a meeting between me and Mamata Banerjee at any place of her choice with coffee supplied by the Indian Coffee House,” We must always give precedence to the welfare of WB State (sic),” Dhankhar tweeted.

The Indian Coffee House in the heart of the city has been for a long time a regular hang out and a renowned meeting place of people, including poets, artists and literati.

It is famous for its adda or chat sessions and as the breeding ground for several political and cultural personalities and movements. Many people come here just for the sake of adda and to be a part of the long chats.

During the pre-Independence era, Subhas Chandra Bose and Rabindranath Tagore were regulars here. Its patrons also include film directors Satyajit Ray and Mrinal Sen and Nobel laureate Amartya Sen.

“Was at the coffee house at the invitation of the organisers of a blood donation camp on the second floor of the café. Myself and Mrs Sudesh Dhankhar relished coffee on the first floor of the establishment and greeted those enjoying coffee there (sic),” Dhankhar also tweeted.

Banerjee is, however, yet to respond to Dhankhar’s invitation.