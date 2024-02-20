Bengal IPS officer alleges being called ‘Khalistani’ by BJP workers. Saffron party responds

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday shared a video on her X (formerly Twitter) handle in which a police official from her state was heard accusing Bharatiya Janata Party cadre of calling him a ‘Khalistani’.



Jaspreet Singh, the IPS officer who was deputed at Dhamakhali to prevent West Bengal leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari from visiting restive Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, got agitated after a group of activists of the saffron party allegedly hurled the 'Khalistani' jibe at him.



In the video shared by the Trinamool Congress chief, a senior police official is heard saying,"I will take action on this. Just because I am wearing a turban, you are saying this. If I was not wearing a turban, would you call me a Khalistani? You cannot say this about my religion." IPS officer Jaspreet Singh argues with BJP workers who allegedly called him a 'Khalistani'.(X/Mamata Banerjee)





“I am not saying anything about your religion, you cannot say as well. Why did you call me a Khalistani? Is this your level?” the police official was heard saying during the heated argument.



Lashing out at the BJP, the chief minister posted,"Today, the BJP's divisive politics has shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries. As per @BJP4India every person wearing a TURBAN is a KHALISTANI."

“I VEHEMENTLY CONDEMN this audacious attempt to undermine the reputation of our SIKH BROTHERS & SISTERS, revered for their SACRIFICES and UNWAVERING DETERMINATION to our nation. We stand firm in protecting Bengal's social harmony and will take stern lawful measures to prevent any attempts to disrupt it,” she added.



‘No one abused the police officer’: BJP



However, the BJP denied the allegation and accused the cop of not performing his duty.

"No one has abused him or used the word Khalistani. He is trying to make an issue. The police officer was not performing his duty as per the Constitution," BJP leader Agnimitra Paul told PTI.



Members of the Sikh community planned to gherao the BJP's state headquarters on Muralidhar Lane in Kolkata in protest against the 'Khalistani' jibe, TMC sources told PTI.