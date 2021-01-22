Bengal ramps up Covid-19 vaccination drive as state adds 406 new infections

The Mamata Banerjee-led administration in West Bengal ramped up the vaccination drive to combat the Covid-19 disease on Friday by nearly two times.

The state received its first consignment of Covaxin doses on Friday. Earlier Bengal had received two consignments of Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

A senior health official said that on Friday 30,517 beneficiaries received the Covishield vaccine. The state had set a target of vaccinating 35,100 health workers on Friday from across 351 centres.

“This is the highest number of people vaccinated in one day in the state. The number of sites has been increased from around 207 to 351. Earlier we had vaccinated 15,707 people on January 16,” said the official.

Over the last six days 84,505 healthcare workers have been vaccinated against a target of 1,18,372.

On Friday the state received 1,13,000 doses of Covaxin. Earlier the state had received 1.3 million doses of Covishield vaccine in two consignments.

The state has registered 5,67,304 Covid-19 cases till date with 406 new cases reported from across the state on Friday. Kolkata recorded 82 new cases.