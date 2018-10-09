Class 10 student shoots himself dead inside school toilet in West Bengal

A class 10 student shot himself dead inside the toilet of a school in Bengal’s East Burdwan district on Tuesday, police said.

Kalim Sheikh, 16, shot himself in the head. The incident took place in Dudhia Gopal Das High School in Ketugram area, about 158 km north of Kolkata. Police found a 9 mm pistol from the toilet.

“Primary investigation revealed that Kalim committed suicide. We are trying to find out both the cause of his act and also where did he source the firearm from,” said Rajnarayan Mukherjee, additional superintendent of police East Burdwan district.

“After the prayer at around 11 am, we heard sound of gunfire from the toilet. We rushed to find Kalim lying in a pool of blood,” said Biswanath Ghosh, headmaster of the school.

Kalam’s teachers said that he was not a very bright student, but there were no adverse reports against him. Like other days, he queued up for prayers and went to the toilet before the classes began.

The boy’s mother, Muslema Bibi, is not ready to accept that her son killed himself.

“We are a poor family. Even if he asked for a small amount of money, I would borrow it from others. How could he procure a firearm?” she said.

“We just cannot understand where my son got a firearm from,” said Selim Sheikh, the boy’s father, who works as a mason.

The school is co-educational and the police are also looking at a failed love affair as a possible trigger.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 20:06 IST