Bengal will always choose development over propaganda: Mamata after TMC takes massive lead in bypolls

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday extended her best wishes to all the candidates of her Trinamool Congress party who have taken lead in the four assembly constituencies in West Bengal, where by-polls were held on October 30. The counting of votes to Khardah, Santipur, Gosaba and Dinhata assembly seats is underway amid tight security.

“This victory is people's victory, as it shows how Bengal will always choose development and unity over propaganda and hate politics. With people's blessings, we promise to continue taking Bengal to greater heights!" Mamata tweeted.

Also read | Khela sesh: TMC's Udayan Guha snatches assembly seat from BJP in Bengal bypolls

According to updates, Trinamool Congress's Udayan Guha has been declared the winner of Dinhata assembly constituency in the Coochbehar district. Udayan Guha has won from the Dinhata assembly seat with a massive margin of 163,005 votes, reports said.

Trinamool Congress's Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, who vacated Bhabanipur seat earlier, has also won from the Khardaha assembly constituency with over 93,000 votes. Chattopadhyay vacated his Bhabanipur seat for Mamata Banerjee to contest as she lost the Nandigram seat to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari.

The TMC was ahead of its rival BJP in the Gosaba assembly segment in South 24 Parganas by a margin of 1,24,249 votes. According to updates, TMC's Subrata Mondal was leading with 1,41,262 votes, with BJP's Palash Rana, the nearest rival, at 17,013 votes.

In the Santipur assembly constituency, the TMC's Braja Kishore Goswami took lead over BJP's Niranjan Biswas by a margin of 15,548, according to updates cited by news agency PTI. As per the fifth round of counting, Goswami bagged 34,236 votes, whereas Biswas got 18,688 votes.

The bypolls were necessitated as the BJP MLAs for Dinhata and Santipur resigned to retain their MP seats while the TMC legislators of Kharadah and Gosaba died.