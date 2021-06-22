Bengaluru administers record 1,68,958 Covid-19 vaccine doses in a day

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has achieved a milestone of administering 1,68,958 Covid-19 vaccinations in a day, BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said.

"1.68 lakh vaccines were administered in a day, this has been the biggest daily achievement. The previous highest achievement was on June 4, 2021, where 1.17 lakh vaccines were administered," Gupta was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He further informed that the Covid-19 vaccination campaign was conducted successfully by implementing micro plans across the city. The vaccination program was conducted in eight zones of BBMP which were further divided into different sessions at various places.

"Session sites were increased from an average of 300 to 528 to drive more vaccinations in the city. It includes 160 sites in urban primary health care centres and general hospitals and 368 sites in workplaces," Gupta added.

The BBMP chief commissioner said that district authorities had also raised awareness among the local residents about the Covid-19 vaccine campaign through a separate door-to-door campaign. In addition, heads of factories, hotels, building owners, and others were informed about the vaccine drive.

"As a result, a lot more individuals were vaccinated through the campaign, while following all Covid protocols wearing masks and maintaining social distance," he added.

Additionally, 8 zonal health officers and 28 Medical Health Officers (MOHs) visited the venues throughout the day to monitor the vaccination process and to support the staff on duty.

Gupta informed that during the campaign, a total of 1,44,000 doses of Covishield and 43,000 doses of Covaxin were administered.

India has administered 86,16,373 Covid-19 vaccine doses on Monday, the highest-ever single day vaccination in the world so far, the Union health ministry has informed.