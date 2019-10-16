e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

Bengaluru-based man booked for ‘forging’ PM Office letters

The agency claimed, Rao had allegedly forged the signature of a senior official at the PMO, but refused to divulge further details.

india Updated: Oct 16, 2019 06:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Central Bureau of Investigation HQ, in New Delhi.
Central Bureau of Investigation HQ, in New Delhi. (PTI)
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a Bengaluru-based person,S V Srinivasa Rao, for alleged forgery after the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) complained that the suspect had written letters in the name of PMO to Department of Justice (DoJ), asking it to conduct investigations against various judges.

The agency claimed, Rao had allegedly forged the signature of a senior official at the PMO, but refused to divulge further details.

CBI personnel on Tuesday searched Rao’s house in Bengaluru and seized several documents, including some “complaints” in which he levelled charges of corruption against some judges, copies of the forged PMO letters addressed to DOJ and a hard disk. A senior CBI officer said on condition of anonymity they had registered a first information report (FIR) against Rao on October 1 after the PMO alerted it about the forged letters.

The letters were verified and Rao’s address was traced.

“The inquiry is still on. We need to find out why he forged these letters,” the CBI official cited above said.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 06:58 IST

tags
top news
‘BJP bringing up Article 370 to divert attention from real issues’: Sharad Pawar
‘BJP bringing up Article 370 to divert attention from real issues’: Sharad Pawar
Pollution twice the safe limit as smoke blows in Delhi, NCR
Pollution twice the safe limit as smoke blows in Delhi, NCR
Modi factor, internal strife in Opposition behind BJP rise in Haryana
Modi factor, internal strife in Opposition behind BJP rise in Haryana
‘Bangkok, Vietnam’: PM spotlights Rahul’s foreign tour in Haryana poll speech
‘Bangkok, Vietnam’: PM spotlights Rahul’s foreign tour in Haryana poll speech
No coincidence that Presidency links Nobel-men
No coincidence that Presidency links Nobel-men
‘What’s the hurry’: Court allows ED to question, arrest Chidambaram if needed
‘What’s the hurry’: Court allows ED to question, arrest Chidambaram if needed
I promise to stop your water from flowing into Pakistan: PM Modi
I promise to stop your water from flowing into Pakistan: PM Modi
Never felt India could beat Pak until...:Akhtar backs Ganguly as BCCI chief
Never felt India could beat Pak until...:Akhtar backs Ganguly as BCCI chief
trending topics
Sunny LeoneSourav GangulyGoogle Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL LaunchDelhi Air Quality IndexAarey ColonyPMC BankMohena SinghAPJ Abdul Kalam Birth AnniversaryKarwa Chauth Mehendi Designs
don't miss
latest news
India News