Bengaluru-based man booked for ‘forging’ PM Office letters

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a Bengaluru-based person,S V Srinivasa Rao, for alleged forgery after the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) complained that the suspect had written letters in the name of PMO to Department of Justice (DoJ), asking it to conduct investigations against various judges.

The agency claimed, Rao had allegedly forged the signature of a senior official at the PMO, but refused to divulge further details.

CBI personnel on Tuesday searched Rao’s house in Bengaluru and seized several documents, including some “complaints” in which he levelled charges of corruption against some judges, copies of the forged PMO letters addressed to DOJ and a hard disk. A senior CBI officer said on condition of anonymity they had registered a first information report (FIR) against Rao on October 1 after the PMO alerted it about the forged letters.

The letters were verified and Rao’s address was traced.

“The inquiry is still on. We need to find out why he forged these letters,” the CBI official cited above said.

