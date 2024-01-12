Bengaluru CEO shows police how she packed son's body in suitcase | 10 points

On being taken to the Goa service apartment where Suchana Seth allegedly murdered her four-year-old son, the AI startup CEO showed the police how she packed the body inside the suitcase. Suchana showed the cops the cutter with which she slashed her wrist in an attempt to kill herself. However, Suchana continued to deny that she killed her son who, according to the autopsy report, was smothered to death. The CEO stuck to her version that she found her son dead. On Friday, police took Suchana to the apartment to recreate the crime scene. Police said she had not been cooperating with the investigation and was not willing to go to the crime scene. But she was persuaded to visit the spot and the investigators spent an hour there. Suchana Seth on Friday was taken to the Goa apartment where she allegedly killed her 4-year-old son.

Gruesome murder of 4-year-old by mother: What we know so far

1. Suchana Seth's estranged relationship with husband: While the motive behind the murder still remains a mystery, cops found out that the custody battle with her husband upset Suchana. Her husband PR Venkatraman was allowed by the court to meet the 4-year-old. Suchana messaged her husband about the scheduled visitation the week she killed her son.

2. Murder might have been sudden: Suchana checked in at the Goa service apartment on January 6 and she had a booking till January 10. But on January 7, she checked out alone hiring a cab citing some urgent work in Bengaluru.

3. 4-year-old had breathing trouble: A past neighbour of Suchana claimed on social media that the child had breathing trouble and Suchana was always very much concerned about his health

4. Custody battle frustration: The police have found a 5-sentence note from Suchana's luggage in which she wrote in English that she would not allow her husband to win custody of the son.

5. Attempt of suicide: Suchana Seth, inside the hotel room, attempted to commit suicide by slashing her wrist. There were blood stains on the sheets which alerted the hotel staff.

6. Use of cough syrup: Two bottles of cough syrup were found in the room which led the investigators to believe that she might have given the kid cough syrup and then might have smothered him in sleep

7. Suchana Seth kept calm: As Suchana left the Goa apartment in a cab with the body of her son inside the suitcase, she kept calm throughout. When cops called the driver and spoke to Suchana, she told them her son was in Goa with her friend.

8. ₹30,000 for cab ride: Suchana agreed to pay ₹30,000 for the cab drive and refused to take the flight even when there was massive traffic.

9. Domestic violence case: In 2022, Suchana filed a domestic violence case against her husband in 2022.

10. Brilliant academic career: Suchana Seth had a brilliant academic career. She was a Harvard fellow and was named in the 100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics List 2021.