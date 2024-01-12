Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth taken to Goa apartment for recreating crime scene | 10 points

The CEO of Bengaluru-based The Mindful AI Lab, Suchana Seth, who has been arrested on the charges of murdering her four-year-old son in a service apartment in Goa was taken to the apartment on Friday by the police for recreating the crime scene, which is a vital part of any crime investigation. Suchana Seth has not admitted to having murdered her son and stuck to her version that she found him dead in the morning. Suchana has not yet given any satisfactory answer as to why she hid the body in the suitcase. Bengaluru AI startup CEO Suchana Seth being taken to Goa apartment where she allegedly killed her 4-year-old son.

Bengaluru CEO suffocates son to death: Here are the top 10 developments

1. A note has been found in Suchana Seth's luggage in which she expressed her frustration over the custody battle over her son. In five sentences hastily written in English, she jotted down her thoughts that she would not allow her son's custody to anyone. Cops said the note was probably written when she killed her son.

2. Cops are treating this note as a vital clue to the motive of the murder most foul. Apart from this, the other clues are the bottles of cough syrup, blood stains on the sheets in their hotel room etc.

3. Police said Suchana Seth has not been cooperating in the investigation process.

4. Since her arrest, Suchana has undergone a medical test and psychological test as per protocol. The police have 90 days to file the chargesheet in the case.

5. Suchana booked the service apartment from January 6 to January 10. But on January 7, she wanted to check out citing some urgent work in Bengaluru and asked the hotel to arrange a cab. Suchana Seth left the apartment alone on January 7 night.

6. The hotel staff found bloodstains inside Suchana's room which corroborated the police's claim that after killing her son, Suchana wanted to end her life by slitting her wrist.

7. On January 8, when the cab in which Suchana was travelling was in Karnataka, the cab driver was contacted by the police and thus the crime was revealed.

8. Police said the body of the 4-year-old was hidden under toys and only after the intervention of female cops, the body was found. Suchana Seth confirmed that it was her son. Earlier, she told police that her son was in Goa with her friend.

9. The four-year-old was cremated by his father who came from Indonesia after receiving the news.

10. Suchana Seth and her estranged husband PR Venkatraman were involved in a nasty court battle over the custody of the son.