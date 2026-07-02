Toddlers abused, 5 nannies booked, facility shut temporarily: Inside the Bengaluru daycare case

Capgemini has temporarily shut its daycare facility at its Bengaluru campus after videos allegedly showing toddlers being abused by caregivers surfaced online.

The case came to light on Monday after videos purportedly showing the abuse surfaced on WhatsApp and were reported to the Child Helpline, prompting police action. (Representational Image)

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Capgemini issued a statement after the videos surfaced and said, “Capgemini’s foremost priority is the health, safety and well-being of its employees and their family members. We are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and assisting them in their efforts to establish the facts. As a precautionary measure, we are temporarily closing the Bengaluru campus daycare facility.”

Five nannies booked

The development comes after five women working at the daycare centre inside the IT company campus were booked for allegedly abusing toddlers entrusted to their care, police said on Wednesday.

The alleged incidents took place at the childcare facility in Bengaluru's Brookefield area, where employees of the IT company leave their young children while at work.

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{{^usCountry}} The case came to light on Monday after videos purportedly showing the abuse surfaced on WhatsApp and were reported to the Child Helpline, prompting police action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case came to light on Monday after videos purportedly showing the abuse surfaced on WhatsApp and were reported to the Child Helpline, prompting police action. {{/usCountry}}

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According to police, the videos show toddlers crying while being physically assaulted and mistreated by caregivers.

Investigators have begun questioning the accused and are verifying the authenticity of the footage, including when the incidents took place and whether other children may also have been subjected to similar abuse.

No arrests have been made so far, and further investigation is underway.

Also Read: Why childcare infrastructure is critical to India’s economic growth?

‘Put inside washing machine, locked in bathroom’

The complaint alleges that the caregivers subjected children aged between two and three years to multiple forms of abuse.

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According to police, the videos purportedly show the women threatening toddlers when they cried or created a disturbance.

The complaint further alleges that the children were put inside a front-loading washing machine, made to sit in a western-style toilet, sprayed with water in their mouths using a toilet jet spray, locked inside bathrooms and threatened into remaining silent.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against the five women under relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

A senior police officer said the accused are currently being questioned while investigators continue to examine the videos and gather evidence to determine the full extent of the alleged abuse.

(With inputs from PTI)