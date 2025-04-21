Bengaluru gets incentives of 103-cr for sewage management in March

Bengaluru made global headlines in 2015 after the city’s Bellandur lake started frothing regularly because of unchecked dumping of sewage and industrial effluents. That was not all. The same lake, the largest of the city’s then 262 lakes and tanks, caught fire at least once a year between 2015 and 2018, among other complaints of poor sewage management across the bustling metropolis. In 2015, Bellandur lake started frothing because of unchecked dumping of sewage and industrial effluents. (HT archive)

However, seven years down the line, in March this year, the city won ₹103 crore worth of central government incentives for effective sewage management, with 23 out of the 30 sewage treatment plants (STPs) evaluated receiving a 5-star rating, another six receiving a 4-star rating, and one accorded a 3-star rating.

“Treated wastewater is essential for the lakes in Bengaluru as they are non-perennial. Thanks to the NGT (national green tribunal) order, the wastewater treatment quality has increased greatly due to the investments made by the government agencies,” said S Vishwanath, a Bengaluru-based water expert who works closely with multiple government agencies and non-profits.

He said at present a network of lakes are filled with treated water in Bengaluru, and some 15 MLD of water is utilised for generating power in Jakkur.

But while things have improved at large, he said focus is required to improving the collection of sewage, and the monitoring the quality of the treated water. Some of the treated water is also sent to the parched districts of Chikkaballapur and Kolar. He said based on the need once a system of treated water is put in place, it can be utilised for agricultural, ecological, and industrial purposes as required.

Among 399 cities (from a total of 25 states and Union Territories) evaluated as part of this central government initiative, Bengaluru emerged second only after Surat, the best-performing city in terms of sewage management and water circularity.