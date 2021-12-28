Bengaluru police announce night curfew on New Year’s Eve

india

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 21:11 IST

There will be no public New Year celebrations in Bengaluru involving large groups as the city police have announced curfew on New Year’s Eve. The move was announced by Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant who said that Section 144 of CRPC would be imposed across the city in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pant also said that all unnecessary movement of traffic beginning December 30 would be prevented. “I appeal to the citizens to cooperate with the administration in ensuring safe celebrations. The curfew will be in force from 6 pm of December 31 till 6 am of January 1,” he said.

Under Section 144 of CRPC assembly of five or more people is barred and the Bengaluru police said that they have advised hotels, malls and other public places to ensure that the laws are respected and followed.