Bengaluru: Wife of techie who died by suicide gets bail in abetment case

The estranged wife of Bengaluru techie, who died by suicide in December, was granted bail by the city's civil court on Saturday. The wife, mother-in-law and brother-in-law of the techie were booked for abetment of suicide.(Representative/Getty Images)

The court also granted bail to her mother and brother.

The 34-year-old software engineer's wife and her family had been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 108 (abetment of suicide) on the basis of a complaint filed by the deceased's brother.

The techie was found dead in his apartment in Bengaluru's Marathahalli on December 9, leaving behind a 24-page suicide note, wherein he alleged that his being harassed by his estranged wife and her family over legal cases for 'dowry harassment' and other charges.

He had also left behind a 90-minute-long video, detailing his version of the entire scenario.

The techie's suicide note alleged that his wife, on behalf of their minor son, had demanded ₹2 lakh in monthly maintenance. In fact, she initially sought ₹1 crore in maintenance, which she later increased to ₹3 crore.

The wife was arrested from Haryana's Gurugram, while her mother and brother were nabbed from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj for abetting to the deceased's suicide, a Bengaluru Police official had said.

In mid-December, the Allahabad High Court had granted anticipatory bail to the uncle of the estranged wife in the techie's suicide case. The counsel appearing for the accused had argued that the uncle was facing the highest level of media trial and also raked up the matter of his elderly age.

The counsel had argued that the uncle was being 'virtually incapacitated', adding that there as no question of him abetting the suicide.

The techie, originally from Uttar Pradesh, got married in 2019 after meeting on a matrimonial website. The couple had a son in 2020.

The duo's marriage was met with significant challenges, following which his wife left their Bengaluru home with their son. Later, she and her family allegedly began demanding large sums of money from her husband.

When the techie refused to fulfil her demands, she filed a series of cases against him and his family, accusing them of several crimes including attempt to murder, harassment over dowry, and sexual misconduct.

The techie had faced over 40 court notices in a single year, which forced him to travel extensively between Bengaluru and Uttar Pradesh. He reportedly had spent 120 days travelling for court hearings, following which he landed in substantial financial and emotional exhaustion.

In addition to the harassment allegations, the techie's suicide note also included accusations of judicial misconduct. He had also reportedly outlined an interaction with his mother-in-law, who allegedly taunted him over not ending his life yet.