Bengaluru techie suicide: Wife in jail, her uncle given bail | Probe so far

The Allahabad High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to the uncle of the estranged wife in the Bengaluru techie suicide case. The order was passed by Justice Ashutosh Srivastava, who was hearing an anticipatory bail filed by the family members of the estranged wife named in the case. The wife, her brother and mother have been arrested by Bengaluru Police. (Representative Image)

Senior counsel Manish Tiwary, appearing on the behalf of the accused, submitted that the wife, mother-in-law and brother-in-law of the deceased have already been arrested by the Bengaluru City Police and the present anticipatory bail application is being pressed on behalf of the applicant Sushil Singhania alone.

It was argued that the arrests have been made on the basis of alleged suicide note and a video which have gone viral over the internet. It was said that the uncle is facing the media trial of the highest level. An argument about his elderly age and being ‘virtually incapacitated’ was made and his lawyer said that there was no question of him abetting the suicide.

After hearing the counsels for the parties, the court observed, "Considering the above, the court is of the opinion that applicant Sushil Singhania is entitled to get the privilege of pre-arrest (Transit) Anticipatory.”

The judge put two sureties of Rs. 50,000 each and put some conditions on the uncle like the he shall make himself available for interrogation by a police officer as and when required. He shall not directly or indirectly make any inducement, threat or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case so as to dissuade from disclosing such facts to the court or to any police office and he shall not leave India without the previous permission of the court.

The probe so far

The techie was found dead in his apartment in Karnataka's Bengaluru on December 9, leaving behind a 24 page suicide note alleging harassment by his estranged wife and her family through legal cases for ‘dowry harassment’, among others.

The techie also left a 90-minute video, detailing his version of the story.

The suicide note also alleged that his wife, on behalf of their minor son, demanded ₹2 lakh in monthly maintenance. Subhash alleged his wife initially sought ₹1 crore in maintenance, later increasing it to ₹3 crore.

Bengaluru police registered an abetment of suicide case against the accused wife, her mother, brother, and uncle under various sections of the BNS.

She was arrested from Gurugram, Haryana, while her mother and brother were picked up from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj for abetting Subhash's suicide, a Bengaluru Police official said.

They were arrested on Saturday morning, brought to Bengaluru and sent to 14-days judicial custody after being produced before a local court, he said.