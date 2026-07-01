Bengaluru woman meets Bumble date in 2022, years later finds intimate videos online

A woman's online date four years ago turned into horror after she recently found her intimate videos reportedly shared online – on Reddit and an adult-content website.

According to reports, the two had chatted on Bumble and later exchanged social media profiles and added added each other on Instagram.(Photo for representation) (Pexels)

It all dates back to November 2022 when the 28-year-old woman from Bengaluru met a man on Bumble dating app and the two dated briefly before cutting off all ties, NDTV reported. The man allegedly blocked her from every social media platform soon after the date. But four years later, he might be under scanner as the videos of the intimate moments have surfaced online, following which the woman approached the police.

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According to reports, the two had chatted on Bumble and later exchanged social media profiles and added added each other on Instagram. She even verified his Bumble profile with his Instagram to ensure that he was not impersonating to be someone else.

For the first date, which also ended up being their last, the two met at the man's apartment where he offered her a drink. Later, they became intimate.

The woman has alleged that after this meeting, the man cut off communication and ultimately blocked her on social media, hence becoming incommunicado to her.

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But almost four years later, the woman was taken aback to see videos of her private moments of that one meeting shared on Reddit and an adult-content website, of which she reportedly had no knowledge.

She finally approached the police on June 19 and filed a complaint in connection with the case, seeking action against the accused.

A case has been registered and the police have have launched an investigation to trace the accused and determine how the videos were recorded and uploaded. Notably, the all the videos have been taken down.

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Non-Consensual Intimate Imagery (NCII) – creation, sharing, publication, or threat to share intimate photos or videos of a person without their consent – comes under cyber crime. India has seen rise in the number of NCII cases – also called revenge porn. It usually involves former partners. However, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) does not have a separate category for NCII and covers such cases under the cybercrime or obscenity categories.