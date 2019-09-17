‘Best wishes to PM Modi on his birthday’: BJP tweets video

india

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 08:26 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party tweeted a video wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday on Tuesday.

“Best wishes to Ma Bharati’s true son and the inspiration of crores of youth Shri Narendra Modi from the BJP family on his birthday,” the ruling party tweeted in Hindi along with the video.

The 3:31-minute video shows Modi selling tea as a boy on trains to becoming the Prime Minister for the second time in 2019. It talks about his journey to the Himalayas, his association with the RSS and the BJP and his tenure as the chief minister of Gujarat and the Prime Minister of India.

The video has been viewed more than 2,500 times, liked by 3,600 users and retweeted more than 670 times so far.

Narendra Modi, who was born on September 17, 1950, will visit his mother in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar to seek her blessings on his birthday. He will then fly from Gandhinagar to Kevadia in the state’s Narmada district to review programmes and projects including the Statue of Unity and the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the River Narmada.

The BJP has kicked off a ‘Seva Saptah’ (service week) campaign to mark the birthday week of Prime Minister Modi. The ruling party at the Centre will also undertake innumerable social initiatives across the nation from September 14-20.

