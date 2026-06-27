‘Betrayed by our own’: Ketan's grandfather seeks capital punishment for Siya; says she was pressured for marriage

The family of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, who was allegedly murdered by his fiancée Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary, held a candlelight march on Saturday demanding justice, with the victim's grandfather breaking down as he accused those close to the family of betrayal. Ketan Agarwal and Siya Goyal had gotten engaged in February.

He alleged that he was “betrayed by our own” and sought capital punishment for Siya and Chetan for allegedly killing Ketan.

According to news agency PTI, Ketan's grandfather Devichand Agarwal also believed that Siya was pressured by her family to get married to Ketan. The couple were scheduled to get married in a grand Udaipur wedding in a few months.

Ketan's family members led a march, organised at the Belmondo Society in Gahunje on the outskirts of Pune where Ketan lived. It was also attended by his friends and other residents, according to a PTI report.

The march came even as Siya Goyal's parents and brother were questioned by the Pune Rural Police for more than 10 hours as part of the investigation into the alleged murder.

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‘Betrayed by our own people’: Ketan Agarwal's grandfather "We have been betrayed by our own people, whom we had known for several years," said Devichand Agarwal at the housing society, where a large number of people had gathered for the candlelight march.

"We want the police to investigate everyone responsible for this wedding. These two accused, Siya and Chetan, should be awarded capital punishment," he said while breaking down.

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CM Fadnavis assured of investigation: Ketan Agarwal's grandfather He said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had assured the family of a speedy investigation and justice. The victim's mother also sought justice, demanding capital punishment for the accused duo, as well as action against Siya Goyal's family members.

Ketan's father Vishal Agarwal said the family wanted nothing but justice. "We will continue to fight until we get justice for our son," he said.

The father said many people were present at Lohagad Fort on the day of the incident and appealed to them to come forward.

"Some people are messaging us, saying they were present at the fort, but they are not approaching the police. I urge all of them to come forward and help us get justice for Ketan. I assure them they will not face any problems," he said.

The father thanked the CM for accepting their demand for a speedy trial and appointment of Ujjwal Nikam as the public prosecutor.

Siya, 20, and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary, 22, are accused of pushing Ketan, 25, off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Maval taluka of Pune district on June 18.

According to police, Siya and Ketan were set to marry in November, but she did not want to go ahead with the wedding, prompting her and Chetan to allegedly hatch a conspiracy to kill him.