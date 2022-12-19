'Sports is beyond boundaries': Kiren Rijiju celebrates Argentina FIFA win

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday joined the football fans in celebrating Argentina's remarkable FIFA World Cup win. In a series of tweets, Rijiju congratulated the winning team and shared the joy of watching the World Cup final. “Losing can be painful especially if you know you could have done something better. @FrenchTeam threw everything and the better team on the night came out on top. What a wonderful FIFA World Cup this has been! (sic)” he tweeted. In another post, he wrote, along with a video: "Sports is beyond boundaries...Hearty congratulations Argentina !!! (sic)"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minister was sharing major updates on Twitter as the Argentina vs France final match was making its way to an incredible end. Earlier, he shared a clip from the 1970 World Cup final between Brazil and Italy, rooting for a “magical” football match. “As football fan, I'm expecting some magical football from Argentina vs France final like this one from 1970 final! Beautiful Brazilian team work and the magical final touches of Jairzinho, Pele and Alberto Carlos !!” he said in a tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also posted about Lionel Messi, saying he is the "greatest of all time". Messi became the first player in the history of the FIFA World Cup history to score a goal in every knock-out match of the edition.

Watch| Yogi, Rahul seen gripped in FIFA fever amid Argentina v France

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in congratulating Argentina on winning the World Cup and said that this game will be remembered with one of the most ‘thrilling’ football matches. “This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They’ve played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory! @alferdez,” he said in a tweet.

Argentina made a glorious win in the World Cup after 36 years. The intensely fought match gave the fans the most gripping experience. Lionel Messi scored two goals and then another in a shootout as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappé scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}