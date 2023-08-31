'Between me and Rahul...': Priyanka Gandhi reacts to BJP's ‘tussle’ hint; ‘Sorry…but’

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reacted to Amit Malviya's hint that there is a tussle between Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over power in the party and said this dream manufactured in a small mind would never come true as between Rahul and Priyanka, there is only love, trust, respect and loyalty. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra chose the occasion of Raksha Bandhan to reply to the BJP IT Cell chief's video that used Robert Vadra's statement that Priyanka deserves to be in Parliament and deciphered that there is a tussle between Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra. Priyanka Gandhi asked whether the BJP found no other issues like inflation and unemployment to comment on.

"Congress speaks of equal rights and women empowerment. But in the Gandhi family itself -- which considers the party as their property -- there is neither women empowerment nor equal rights. Everyone knows that Sonia Gandhi, blinded by her love for her son, has been launching Rahul Gandhi again and again but did not allow Priyanka Gandhi to even contest an election. Priyanka Gandhi has remained just a poster girl in the Congress used for election. But in a state like Uttar Pradesh where Congress does not win more than one or two seats. And that's why Priyanka Gandhi's political career could not take off beyond the party office... Priyanka Gandhi was never allowed to contest an election because Sonia Gandhi fears that she may surpass her brother, she may become a better alternative to Rahul Gandhi in Parliament. This is why the mother-son duo have stopped Priyanka from contesting the election. Robert Vadra has also realised this and now he has been advocating for Priyanka's candidacy," the video said.

"Priyanka is so sidelined in the party that the Congress says nothing to the cases against Robert Vadra but protests on the street when there is a case against Rahul Gandhi. Priyanka Gandhi's team has no say in the party.

This hint comes after businessman and Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra recently said that Priyanka should be in Parliament. UP Congress chief Ajay Rai suggested that Priyanka would contest from Varanasi in the coming Lok Sabha election 2024 if she wishes to -- triggering speculations about whether Priyanka would finally take the plunge into electoral politics. In 2019, she was speculated to contest from Varanasi but was replaced by Ajay Rai at the last moment.

As Priyanka Gandhi addressed the issue, she asked whether the BJP found no other issues like inflation unemployment and made this 'nonsense' an issue.

"Sorry...but this dream of your petty mind will never come true. My brother and I only have love, trust, respect and loyalty for each other and will remain so forever. By the way, do not panic, we will break the arrogance of your lies, loot and hollow propaganda together with crores of sisters and brothers of the country," Priyanka wrote wishing a happy Raksha Bandhan.

